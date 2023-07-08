Frances James Newbern, age 91, 0f Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her son’s home. She was born in Princess Anne County in Virginia Beach, VA on May 25, 1932 to the late Solon Alfred James and Katherine Virginia Hebden James. She was married to the late Raymond Alton Newbern. Frances graduated from Norfolk General Hospital in 1953 and was a registered nurse. She worked at Albemarle Hospital as a private duty nurse and as an occupational health nurse at Haynes Aircraft Company in Elizabeth City. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, James “Jamie” Alton Newbern and wife, Penny Trimmer Newbern, of Elizabeth City, NC; her grandchildren, Daniel James Newbern (Jeri) and Christopher Wayne Newbern (Kelly); and her great-grandchildren, Destiny, Jaylen, Kayleigh, and Dalton. She was predeceased by a stepson, Raymond A. Newbern, Jr. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Albemarle Homecare and Hospice for all of the love and care shown to our mother. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Jason Davis officiating. Although flowers are welcome, memorial donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 1528 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or charity of your choice. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Newbern family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
