Frances Marie Gray Hoffman, 86, of Elizabeth City, NC died October 16, 2021. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born on January 4, 1935 to the late Willie Campbell Gray and Ethel Baines Gray. She was married to the late Winfred Otto Hoffman for fifty-two years. Frances was a retired inspector from IXL where she worked for over thirty years. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church, was in the Red Hat Society, Inc., and had a love for quilting. Mrs. Hoffman is survived by her sons, Steve Hoffman (Yvonne) of Littleton, and Paul Hoffman (Tammy) of Elizabeth City; a brother, Edward Gray (Jane); three grandchildren, Lindsay Benson (John), Caitlin Moore (Nate), Hannah Hoffman (fiance, Zachary Hughes); and a great grandchild, Calum Benson. Frances was preceeded in death by a sister, Virginia G. Hurdle and a special friend, Marshall White. A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Hoffman. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
