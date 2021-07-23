A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Frances Newbern Via went to be with the Lord on July 19th, 2021. Frances was born August 14, 1936 to Willard Winfield Newbern and Alethia Lacy Newbern. She grew up in Elizabeth City, N.C. where she also married her husband, Thomas Cooper Via, Sr. on January 1st 1956. After Cooper finished his service in the Navy and she completed her study of radiology, they began their 57 years of marriage in Blacksburg, VA. Frances lived every day of her life filled with friendships, family and fun. There was never a day she was not spending time with those she loved most or enjoying one of her many hobbies. Frances’ hobbies and talents included being an expert seamstress, African violet grower, bridge player, gardener, baker, antique collector and cook. She was known throughout the community and beyond for her various cakes but especially her 13-layer chocolate cake. As a member of the Blacksburg Country Club, she was an avid golfer and member of the Women’s Golf Association. She and Cooper were Pioneer members of the Hokie Club. Since 1965 when Lane Stadium was built, she spent her Saturdays dressed in maroon and orange cheering on her favorite Hokies. Frances was an active, long time member of Blacksburg Baptist Church and a member of the Barnabas Sunday School class. Frances loved to travel the world with her friend Billie Mills and has visited many European countries. However, her favorite place to visit was always the beach with friends and family where she enjoyed teaching one of her favorite activities, catching crabs. Although she kept herself busy through all her hobbies and friendships, she was happiest when all of her family was gathered around her. Her spirit of fun and 13 layered chocolate cake will live on forever in all of our memories. She is survived by her brother, Willard Windfield Newbern, Jr. and wife, Scarlett; children, Thomas Cooper Via Jr. and wife, Jo, Christopher Newbern Via and wife, Melanie, and Elizabeth Via Turbyfill and husband, John; grandchildren, Nancy Via, John Christopher Via, Daniel Via (Grace), John Preston Turbyfill (Courtney), James Turbyfill (Brittney), Melanie Via Spicer (Jamison), William Turbyfill and Woodrow Turbyfill; great-grandchildren, Caroline Linkous, Susan Via, Cooper Turbyfill, Jamison Spicer. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Blacksburg Baptist Church with Dr. Tommy McDearis and the Rev. Todd Millsaps officiating. Interment will follow in the Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances’ name to the Memorial Fund, c/o Blacksburg Baptist Church, 550 North Main Street, Blacksburg, VA 24060. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive, SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060.