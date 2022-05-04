Frances Small

Frances Annette Ward Small
ELIZABETH CITY - Frances Annette Ward Small, "Annette," age 92, of Elizabeth City, NC, died peacefully at home April 29, 2022. She was born December 12, 1929, in Elizabeth City, NC, and was the daughter of Charlie Warren Ward and Mary Mae Garrett. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, John Herbert White Small, "Herb," and two brothers, Charles Warren Ward, Jr. and Alvin Norman Ward, and a niece Martha Ann Ward Swain.
Annette grew up in Elizabeth City, attending public schools and graduating from Elizabeth City High School. She attended Duke University, where she was a Dean's List student and Business Manager of the yearbook. She graduated with a B.A. in English Education.
Annette married the love of her life, Herb, in 1951 in Elizabeth City, where they lived. She devoted her life to raising her children and later to helping her children care for the next generation, to whom she was known as "Granny." She particularly enjoyed having grandparent camp, spoiling her grandchildren, and making precious memories with each of them. Annette loved taking her growing family of forty-plus to the beach over a span of five decades.
Annette was a faithful, lifelong member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, taught Sunday School for various ages, and served on and chaired a variety of committees. She worked tirelessly in youth and young adult ministries. She also made numerous trips with the disaster relief teams of the North Carolina Baptist Men.
Annette was a civic-minded woman who was active in the Junior Woman's Club. She served many years on the Albemarle Hospital Board, including as chairman during the hospital expansion. She was an advocate for quality public education, volunteering her time in the public schools, and serving thirteen years on the School Board, including as chairman. She was recognized in 2004 with the Education Foundation Ehringhaus-Cale Award by the Education Foundation of Elizabeth City - Pasquotank County Public Schools for her contributions to public education.
Annette had the gift of hospitality and opened her heart and her home to family, friends, and those who needed a friend. She loved all things snow and thought everyone else should. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she went all-out
in decorating, baking, and gift-giving. She left a legacy of kindness, generosity, graciousness, and Christian love that will be long remembered by all who knew her.
Annette is survived by four children: Elizabeth Small Reid of Elizabeth City, NC; John Herbert Small, Sr. (Susan) of Greensboro, NC; Frances Small Holland (Phil) of Jefferson, NC; and Carol Small Owens (J.J.) of Cary, NC; nine grandchildren: Rachel Anne Reid of Pueblo City, Mexico; Matthew Wade Reid (Sarah Clement) of Granbury, TX; John Herbert Small, Jr. (Dusti) of Okeechobee, FL; Mary Jordan Small (Brandon Wu) of Washington, D.C.; Margaret Small Hinnant (Scott) of Lucama, NC; Ruth Small Borgmann (Matt) of Greensboro, NC; James Christopher Holland (Jennifer) of Asheboro, NC; Allison Michelle Douglas (Dustin) of Laurel Springs, NC; and Kaitlin Annette Holland (Will Wheeless) of Columbia, MD; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Annette's life will be held at 3:00 on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church by the Reverend Ron Parr. Visitation with the family will follow at a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to the ECPPS Education Foundation, P.O. Box 2453, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Small.