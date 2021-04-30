Frances Williams Harris died April 26, 2021, after a courageous struggle with breast cancer. She was born October 27, 1936, to Lillian Twiford and Daniel E. Williams in Elizabeth City, NC. Fran graduated from Elizabeth City High School, president of the student body in 1955. In 1959, she graduated from Woman’s College in Greensboro with a degree in home economics. That same year, she married the love of her life, William A. Harris. After his graduation from Guilford College, he joined The National Park Service serving at Fort McHenry, Mt. Rushmore, Custer Battlefield, Fort Moultrie, and Cape Hatteras. Fran was his greatest asset for she made acquaintances easily with quiet grace, caring for others wellbeing with all she met. She was unmatched in her loyalty to her many friends. A lover of the 50’s and 60’s, she gathered and enjoyed memorabilia from movie stars to music and clothing to home furnishing. Fran was devoted to The Roanoke Island Woman’s Club working tirelessly to raise money for scholarships for deserving young area artists. Fran worked for Manteo Elementary as a teacher’s assistant, Dare County Extension Service, and The Veterans Office before she became Clerk to the Dare County Board of Commissioners until she retired. A position with which she took great pride. While there, she worked with Rhonda Creef, whom she grew to love as a second daughter and dear friend. Fran was predeceased by her parents, her former husband, Bill Harris and her dear friends, Ellsworth Midgett of Manteo, and Dan Fogg of Arizona. She is survived by her loving daughter and dearest friend, Judith Harris Fearing, her husband Craig and, her three precious grandchildren, Jillian, Chandler, and Lindsea, her sister in laws, Geneva Perry Ward (Alvah), Ann Harris Bundy, and Lorna S. Clark. Her cousins, Bessie Brumsey, Jean Hanson, Sam Twiford (Claudia), David Twiford (Darlene), Jayne C. Henderson (Roy), Luther Culpepper (Sarah Ann), Webb Williams (Sylvia), Joyce Medlin. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Mike Harrell (DeDe), Cathy Elwang, Matilda Zuhars, Melanie Michael (Greg), Clay Harris (Lisa), Allison Hope (Jeff), and a number of other relatives and her lifelong dear friends Closs. J. Gilmer and Sonja Remington who will cherish her memory forever. The family wishes to thank caregivers CK and Edwin, Albemarle Hospice for their tender care. Fran wished in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church or a Food Pantry of your choosing. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 3:30 pm, Mount Olivet United Methodist Church. Masks are required. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.