Frank George Lorenz, age 94, of Grandy, NC died peacefully Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Elizabeth City, NC. Frank was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Frank Lorenz and the late Kate Hammerly Lorenz. After serving proudly in the United States Army and receiving his honorable discharge, Frank retired from the Naval Air Station in Norfolk, VA. He was a member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church and was an ordained minister. Mr. Frank G. Lorenz is survived by his two step-sons Gary Brown (Debbie) and Tommy Brown (Carol); six step-grandchildren; and twelve step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Lorenz last year. The family takes great comfort in knowing he is whole again and reunited with the loved ones who went before him, as well as with his Lord and Savior who was the center of his life. A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2 pm at Poplar Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Grandy, NC. Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.GallopFuneralServices.com . Gallop Funeral Services is entrusted with arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.