Jesse Franklin "Frank" Hollowell, Sr., 86, of 163 Hobbsville Road, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Hollowell was born in Gates County on December 20, 1935, and was the son of the late Emory McKay Hollowell and Gladys Louise White Hollowell Lowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Forrest Hollowell, son-in-law, Gary Howell, and by his step-father, H. Ray Lowe. A retired Staff Sergeant with the US Air Force following 20 years of service, after his military career he worked and later retired from Kerr Manufacturing. A member of Warwick Baptist Church, he also enjoyed membership in Gliden Hunt Club. An avid sports fan, through the years he coached and played different sports, but especially had a deep love of baseball and playing golf with his friends. Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Celia Bunch Hollowell; a daughter, Sheri Hollowell Howell of Murfreesboro; two sons, Jesse Franklin "Frankie" Hollowell, II of Hobbsville and Paul Hatch (Becky) of Norwich, England; two sisters, JoAnn Fowler of Pinehurst and Margaret Lamb of Hertford; two brothers, Emory Maurice Hollowell of Suffolk, VA and Julian Hollowell of Smithfield, VA; four grandchildren, Jessica Ruiz (Jaime), Parker Howell, Brandon Hatch (Georgia), and Charlotte Davis (Taylor); and four great-grandchildren, Ethyn Beachboard, Jayden Ruiz, and Bonnie and Gracie Hatch. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in Warwick Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Kip Vinson. Burial with military honors will follow in the Bunch Family Cemetery on Selwin Road. Friends may visit with the family either on Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, or in the social hall of the church the hour prior to the services on Wednesday, and all other times at the residence. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Community Home Care and Hospice for the support and compassion shown to Mr. Hollowell and family during their time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made either to Paralyzed Veterans of America, PO Box 96010, Washington, DC 20077, or to Warwick Baptist Church, 4314 Virginia Road, Hobbsville, NC 27946. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.