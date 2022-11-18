Frank M. Crank, Sr.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 59, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1963, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son. He is survived by a son, Frank Milton Crank, Jr. and wife Stephanie and their children, Sophie, Sawyer, Sadie, and Stella of South Mills, NC; a daughter, Caroline L. Cullens and husband Jordan, and their daughters Madison and Emily of Fuquay Varina, NC; and, a sister, Linda Crank Chambers of Elizabeth City, NC; and a close friend, Ronnie Wayne Raper. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Vernon Crank, Jr., and the mother of his children, Donna Cartwright Crank. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Darryl Stallings officiating. Private burial will follow in the Crank Family Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.twifordfh.com/frank-milton-crank-sr/. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and at other times at the residence of his son, Mr. & Mrs. Frank Crank, Jr., 118 Lilly Road, South Mills, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Crank family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
