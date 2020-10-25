Frank Scott, Jr.

Frank Paige Scott, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Frank Paige Scott, Jr. left this earthly existence Wednesday, October 7, 2020. His passing comes rather suddenly to his immediate family. He was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer in late August 2020.
The only son of Frank and Mary Hall Scott, Frank was born on December 26th, 1943. He spent his formative years in Oxford, NC and attended the Orange Street Colored School where his grandfather, Rev. James W. Hall, was principal. He would later graduate from Mary Potter which was the segregated high school. He would often share stories of his education in Granville County. Those stories magnified the commitment educators had to the success of all students.
After high school, Frank matriculated to Kentucky State College in Frankfort, Kentucky. He ran track and pledged Omega Psi Phi fraternity. In addition to earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science at Kentucky State, he also met his bride, Michele, whom he always claimed was the prettiest girl on campus.
Frank enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed on the carrier, USS Ranger, and worked in aviation ordinance. He was honorably discharged in 1970.
His professional career began in the Granville County Public Schools. He was one of the first Black educators to integrate J.F. Webb High School following the federal mandate. He taught US History and Afro-American History. During his tenure with Granville County Schools, Frank started the "Little Red Schoolhouse" which was a grant-based program to educate those students who had obstacles to success in a traditional learning environment. He also served as an attendance counselor and guidance counselor in Granville County until 1987. He would later retire as a guidance counselor for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Public Schools in 1999.
Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Frank enjoyed time at the grill, growing a fantastic crop of summer tomatoes, baking, and had just started an online class through the local community college entitled, "Writing Your Personal Memoir." He walked at least a mile daily and kept up the yard. His favorite pastimes included all things political, Black history, family history and genealogy.
While this loss is heartbreaking to the family, they are left with tremendous gratitude and admiration. Frank's impact on so many is apparent. He was pious and humble. He lived his life in service to his family, faith, community, and country, He modeled that with every word and deed.
Holding his hand as he took his last breaths, Frank leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Michele B. Scott. His son, Frank P. Scott, III, affectionately known as "Tre" to most, was also at his bedside.
Also mourning this loss are one daughter, Frachele R Scott; one granddaughter, Morgan B. Scott; one sister, Sandra S. Cooper (Nicky), and two nephews, John M. Harris and Marc A. Buchanan.
Frank operated with an abundance of caution throughout the pandemic. No funeral is planned at this time. His final wishes included a memorial service and then a party. He desired nothing more than for his whole family to gather. With that in mind, the family will hold a memorial service and celebration of Frank Scott in the summer of 2021.
You are welcome to send cards to the family at: 409 Alton Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Please, in lieu of flowers make a donation to: Zoar Chapel United Methodist Church,4119 Buckhorn Road, Bullock, NC 27507.