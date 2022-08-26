Frank Whidbee, Jr. fell asleep in death on Monday, August 22,2022 with his loving wife by his side. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at Whiteville Grove A.M.E. Zion Church, 1633 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at Stallings Funeral Home on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Frank was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank Whidbee, Sr. and Bettie; two sisters: Bernice James and Louise Skinner; four brothers: Matthew Whidbee, AlWesley Whidbee, AlWinston Whidbee, and Charles Whidbee; one granddaughter: Katasha T. Combs; one great-grandson: Caleb Combs. Frank leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Geraldine; children Jarvis E. Whidbee (Tamara) of St. Albans, NY; Joycelyn Whidbee Hinton (Corey) of Elizabeth City, NC and Willie Wendell Reid of Portsmouth, Virginia; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; one sister: Bettie Dance of Elizabeth City, NC and three brothers: Andrew Whidbee (Anna Sarah), Gene Whidbee both of Elizabeth City, NC and Adward Whidbee (Martha) of Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Stallings Funeral Home will be assisting the Whidbee family with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.
