Frankie Lloyd Meads, Sr., age 77, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Sentara Norfolk General. A native of Pasquotank County, he was born to the late Charlie H. Meads and Gertie Mae Weeks Meads, and was the husband of Alice Oliver Meads. Frankie was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where he served as former deacon and was the co-owner/manager of Albemarle Builders Supply. He served his community tirelessly as a Pasquotank County Commissioner and was a member of the North Carolina Building Code Council. He loved his family and will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lloyd Meads and wife Miriam of Hertford, NC, Alicia Meads of Fayetteville, NC, Anthony Meads and wife Abby, Johnathan Meads and wife Anna, Benjamin Meads, Rachel Meads (all of Elizabeth City, NC), and Andrea Piper and husband Alex of Weyers Cave, VA; three sisters, Carolyn Harding of Mechanicsville, VA, Jane Blaylock and husband Bill of Aydlett, NC and Regina Meads of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Vance Meads and wife Deloris of Elizabeth City, NC; fourteen grandchildren, Brittany and husband Zane, David and wife Alyssa, Michaela, Ethan, Reygan, Mason, Peyton, Bristol, Addison, Sydney, Sophia, Gabriella, Benjamin, and Lillian; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Ray Meads and Talmadge Meads. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Victory Baptist Church with Pastor Reggie Parker and Pastor Kevin Senn officiating. The family will receive visitors following the service at the church. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Victory Christian School Playground Fund, 684 Old Hertford Hwy, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Meads family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
