Franklin Van "Frankie" Creef, 70, of Colonial Heights, VA, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 in Bon Secours Southside Regional Hospital in Petersburg VA. Born on September 25, 1951, he was the son of the late Reverend W. L. "Bill" Creef and Fannie A. Creef. A graduate of Elizabeth City State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Art History, he later earned a Master's Degree in Educational Counseling from East Carolina University. In 2017 he retired from the Department of Defense, Fort Belvoir, VA as an Item Manager for many of our armed forces most sensitive and critical weapons systems. Exemplary in the performance of his duties, he earned many awards and acknowledgments for his service during a period when our country was fighting two separate wars. He also worked tirelessly with Senator Mark Warner and his task force on the issue of Suicide Prevention for Veterans. An artist, musician, composer, writer and poet, he also had an enormous heart for animals having owned many dogs over the years and all of which either came from the pound or were strays he adopted. His heart was always full of love and compassion, and he loved nature, his country, and all forms of art and creativity. Surviving are his two siblings, his brother, William D. Creef, and his sister, Anya D. Davis, her husband, Pat Davis; a niece, Caitlin Davis; a nephew, Patrick Davis, his wife, Sydney Davis, and their precious daughter, Siddalee Davis. Frankie's love for his family was his greatest source of joy. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, it was Franklin's request that memorial contributions be made to the SPCA. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
