Fred Baum, Sr.

Fred Edward Baum, Sr.
PLYMOUTH - Mr. Fred Edward Baum, Sr., 76 of Plymouth, NC, departed from this life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Washington Regional Medical Center.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Pleasant Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Powells Point, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.