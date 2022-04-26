Fred D. Colson

Fred Douglas Colson, 80, of 457 Old Neck Road, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Colson was born in Perquimans County on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941, and was the son of the late Sterling and Mattie Lee Corbitt Colson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Staley Douglas Colson, Sr.; and by a sister, Dottie Campbell. After high school Mr. Colson went to work at Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock for 15 years, and helped his father on the family farm. In 1979 he began farming full time and continued for over 40 years, and even after what he called retirement, helped his son as needed. Some will remember his involvement with the Perquimans Youth League, coaching Little League baseball for six years. Surviving is his wife of nearly 60 years, Marta Mathews Colson; two daughters, Wendy Bundy (husband, Richard) of Hertford and Tobey Saunders (husband, Rodney) of Tyner; a son, Conrad Colson (wife, Beth) of Hertford; and four sisters, Barbara Spruill (husband, Dick) of Elizabeth City, and Linda Powers (husband, Jimmy), Sandra Davis (husband, David), and Karen Eaves (husband, Howard), all of Hertford. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Staley Colson, Jr., Timmy Long, Jr., Trent Long, Tyler Colson, Ryan Colson, Layla Cestaro and Mattie Brabble; and 11 great-grandchildren, Briella and Camila Long, Staley III, Hunter, Amelia, R.J., and Chloe Colson, Ainsley and Eli Brabble, and Sophia and Bodie Cestaro. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Gene Tyson and longtime family friend, Richard Thach. The burial will be private in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, or in the church social hall immediately following the service on Wednesday. At all other times you are welcomed to their home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.