Fred Finley Sargent, age 91, of Ocala, FL (formerly of Aydlett, NC) died on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his home. Born in Aydlett, NC on May 12, 1931 to the late William C. Sargent and Ethel Edna O’Neal Sargent, he was the husband of Pamela Brown Sargent. Fred served his country honorably in the U. S. Coast Guard and went on to work in accounting with a communications company prior to retirement. A member of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Commanders Club, he was also a Jehovah’s Witness. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Donna Sargent; a son, Roger Sargent (Sharon) of Aydlett, NC; a sister, Faye Sargent Sanders of NC; two brothers, James Sargent and William Carroll Sargent, both of NC; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Sargent, and a sister, Carrie Sargent. A graveside service with military honors rendered will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Laurel Memorial Gardens. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Sargent family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.