Fred Simon Rogerson, 64, of New Hope Road, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in his home. Born in Pasquotank County on August 5, 1956, he was the son of the late William Luther Rogerson and Mary Ruth Stallings Rogerson. A graduate of Perquimans County High School, he was currently employed with the Highway Division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne, Bill, and Terry Rogerson. Surviving are his four sisters, Margie Lane (Jimmy) of Belvidere, Eva Rogerson of Roanoke Rapids, and Rita and Susan Rogerson, both of Manteo; two nieces, Kelsey Braddy (Jack) and Brittany Stevenson (Justin); a nephew, Barron Lane (Summer); five great-nephews, Kyler Rogerson, Hunter Braddy, Lane and Cole Stevenson, and Clint Lane; and a great-niece, Annabelle Lane. A private graveside service will be held in Cedarwood Cemetery. With restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation will be held. However, friends may visit with the family at the residence. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for all their support and care during their time of need. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
