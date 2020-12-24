Frederick Cook, age 67, of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Cook was born in Charleston, SC on March 12, 1953 to the late Patrick Frederick Cook and Marie O. Pauley. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as a Radioman (1971 - 1994) and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He was later employed for sixteen years by Par Technologies, based in Rome, NY and was a long-time member of the American Legion. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Robin; and his two sons, John and Jeff Cook, along with their wives; and four grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Minister Kevin Reiver. The family will receive friends following the service. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Cook family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
