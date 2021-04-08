Frederick “Fred” Wheeler Westmoreland, Jr. 81, a resident of Browns Summit passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. He was born on March 16, 1940 in Norfolk, VA the son of Frederick Wheeler Westmoreland, Sr. and Rosa Elizabeth Temple Westmoreland. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Frederick “Freddie” Wheeler Westmoreland, III. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Faye White Westmoreland of Browns Summit; his daughter, Sara Westmoreland Cavenaugh and husband Woody, grandchildren Fiona and Corwyn Cavenaugh of Browns Summit; daughter, Vanessa Morris and her husband Louis, grandchildren Merenda and Eddie Morris of Elizabeth City; grandchildren, Brittaney and Austin Westmoreland (Freddie’s children) of Virginia Beach, VA and his brother, James Westmoreland and his wife Irma of Hephzibah, GA. He enjoyed being outside, hunting, and fishing. Fred worked as a plumber and pipe fitter and was a union member with the Plumber and Pipefitter’s union Local 110 out of Norfolk, VA. Private family services were held on Monday April 5, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.