Frederick “Fred” Wheeler Westmoreland, Jr. 81, a resident of Browns Summit passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. He was born on March 16, 1940 in Norfolk, VA the son of Frederick Wheeler Westmoreland, Sr. and Rosa Elizabeth Temple Westmoreland. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Frederick “Freddie” Wheeler Westmoreland, III. Surviving are his daughter, Sara Westmoreland Cavenaugh and husband Woody, grandchildren Fiona and Corwyn Cavenaugh of Browns Summit; daughter, Vanessa Morris and her husband Louis, grandchildren Merenda and Eddie Morris of Elizabeth City; grandchildren, Brittaney and Austin Westmoreland (Freddie’s children) of Virginia Beach, VA and his brother, James Westmoreland and his wife Irma of Hephzibah, GA. He enjoyed being outside, hunting, and fishing. Fred worked as a plumber and pipe fitter and was a union member with the Plumber and Pipefitter’s union Local 110 out of Norfolk, VA. Private family services were held on Monday April 5, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.