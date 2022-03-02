Frederick Hoyt, Jr.

SMITHFIELD - Frederick William Hoyt, Jr. of Smithfield North Carolina died on February 27, 2022 at Wake Med Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was the eldest son of the late Reverend Frederick and Bessie Hoyt. He graduated from Smithfield High School in 1955. Fred served four years in the United States Coast Guard. After this, he, graduated from High Point college and retired from the IRS after many years of service.
Fred spent most of his adult life in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and his last six years in Smithfield. Fred was an avid fisherman and hunter most of his life. He loved nature and supported conservation organizations. He also supported children's charitable organizations. Fred was a caring and kind man. He cared for his parents and both of his siblings as they aged and became ill. He took great delight in his children's and grandchildren 's happiness and cheerfully supported their efforts.
Fred is survived by his former wife Charlotte Hoyt of Smithfield, his daughter, Dr. Stephanie Hoyt-Trapp of Jacksonville, Florida, and her daughter, Bess Hoyt of Melbourne, Florida. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Cathy Hoyt of Smithfield and their children, Cameron Hoyt of Smithfield, and Nathan Hoyt of Fort Collins, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his father, Reverend Frederick Hoyt Sr., his mother Bessie Hoyt, his brother Allen Hoyt, and his sister Helen Hoyt.
The funeral will take place on March 6th, 2022 at 1:00 pm in St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Smithfield, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital in his name.
