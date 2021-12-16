Frederick Melton, Sr.

Frederick E. Melton, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Frederick E. Melton Sr., 84 of Elizabeth City, NC. departed from this earthly life on Saturday December 4, 2021 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, N.C. Interment will follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Melton was a loving husband, dad, granddaddy, and great-granddaddy. He resided in Columbia, N.C. in early years until he moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he met his soon to be wife Leolious S. Melton of 56 years of marriage. Upon being blessed with two children they relocated to Elizabeth City, NC. in 1973, blessed with a third child in 1975. He resided in the Elizabeth City for 48 years.
