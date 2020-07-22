Gail Butts

Gail Cowell Butts
CAMDEN - Gail Cowell Butts, 70 of Camden, NC transitioned from this life on Thursday July 16, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Rev. Wade Staten, Sr., officiating. Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the services are limited in attendance. The services will be streamed live on her obituary link.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: her husband, Pastor Oscar Butts of the home; three children, Shawn Butts (Brenda) of El Paso, Tx, Keisha Kallicharan (Wayne) of Camden, NC and Lamont Butts (Lizette) of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren, Shawn Butts, Jr., Kiwon Butts, AMani Kallicharan, Brandon Kallicharan, Cameron Butts and Jaden Armstrong; one special grandchild, Chaz Fitzgerald; siblings, Zaneta Taylor (Rodney) of Camden, NC, Debra White (Wallace) of Elizabeth City, NC, Dirlene Cannon of Maryland, Shirlene Cowell of Kentucky, Antoinette Cowell of Ellenwood, Ga, Angela Kay Cowell of Hopkinsville, KY, Cardwell Cowell, Jr., (Nicole) of Elizabeth City, NC, Larry Cowell (Erma) Hopkinsville, KY, Willis Cowell (Joanne) and Dale Cowell (Cynthia) of Camden, NC and Anthony Cowell (Louise) of Elizabeth City, NC; two uncles, Eddie Wilson of Camden, NC and William Henry Trotman (Rebecca) of Currituck, NC; four sisters-in-law, Mable Freeman of Elizabeth City, NC, Shirley Brooks (Charles) of New Jersey, Marion Brooks of Elizabeth City, NC and Deborah Cowell of Camden, NC; two brothers-in-law, Chester Butts of Elizabeth City, NC and Woodie Butts (Margaret) of Camden, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Butts family.