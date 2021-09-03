Gail Lightfoot Holley, 53 of Hertford, NC exchanged time for eternity on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Ernest Cole, Officiating. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband of 22 years, Rick O. Holley of the home; mother, Betty-Lightfoot Gomes of Elizabeth City, NC; sisters, Beverly Lightfoot-Scott (Danny) of Fords, New Jersey and Annette Thomas-Singleton (Donald) of San Antonio, TX; special niece Tarsha Thomas of Elizabeth City, NC; special cousins, Terri Porter Holmes (Michael) of Raleigh, NC and Anthony Porter of Raleigh, NC; special aunt Doris Jones of Raleigh, NC; mother-in-law, Bertha Holley; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC
