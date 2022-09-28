Garland Anderson

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - Garland Whitley Anderson, 93, died Friday afternoon, September 23, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born July 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Louis Whitley Anderson and Isolan Roughton Anderson of Elizabeth City and the husband of LaClaire Winslow Rogerson Anderson.
Mr. Anderson grew up in the fellowship of First Christian Church and later joined Corinth Baptist Church . He was a lifetime member of the Pasquotank Ruritan Club and the Order of the Red Men, served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 42 years, and was a former building supply sales representative, and a retired civil servant and self-employed carpenter. He was known for his carpentry skills and for his wood crafts, especially his baskets and whimsical bird houses.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and their families, Gerry Anderson of Elizabeth City; Kathy A. Weeks (Steve) of Southern Shores, April Weeks and Anderson Weeks; Larry Anderson (Sheila) of Belvidere, Kristen Mote (Nathan); Karen A. Carlsen (Dennis) of Colington, Lauren Collins - Virginia Grace, Savannah, Avaleigh, Olivia and Violet, Dennis Carlsen Jr., Sam Carlsen - Clayton, and Kailey C. Smith (Ethan) - Evelyn and Zoey; and Andrew Anderson (Angela) of Winterville, Hayden Anderson and Whitley Anderson; his stepdaughter and her family, Susan Harris (Phil) of Hertford, Andrew Harris (Kim) - Kinley, Adelyn and A.J., Courtney Currin (Brian) - Peyton and Tess; the family of Ann Carpenter, the stepdaughter who predeceased him, Brody Smith (Paige) - Lane; the family of Richard Rogerson, the stepson who predeceased him, Holly Rogerson - Ashlyn, Bailey and Hunter; a sister-in-law, Pauline Credle; and many special nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Lovie Anderson, Margaret Scott, Shirley Copeland and Frances Hewett, and brothers, Earl, John, Howard, Lee and James.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church followed by a visitation in the fellowship hall of the church.
Flowers are welcome, as are donations to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Rd., Hertford, NC 27944.
Twiford's Funeral Home is serving the Anderson family.
