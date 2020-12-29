Garnett Creef Duncan, age 83, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at The Citadel Nursing Center. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born May 5, 1937 to the late Alvin Creef and Lizzie Mae Twiddy Creef and was the wife of fifty-nine years to the late Lindsey Edward Duncan. She was a skilled seamstress and worked for Supak for many years. She then worked as a cashier for many years at several convenience stores in Elizabeth City. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. Mrs. Duncan is survived by a daughter, Karen Duncan Price and husband James of Elizabeth City; two sons, Steve Duncan and wife Janet of New Hope and Kevin Duncan of Mechanicsville, VA; five grandchildren, James Michael Price (Alyce), Dana Hinton, Nicole Duncan, Steven Jay Duncan (Adaeze) and Stephanie Duncan (Miguel); eleven great grandchildren; and two sisters, Joyce Creef Tinker and Gloria Creef Doody. She was preceded in death by a son, Lindsey Duncan; a grandson, Lindsey E. Duncan, Jr. and a brother, Rodney Ballance. Out of concern for everyone’s safety at this time, a private funeral service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Duncan family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
