Gary Barclift

Gary L. Barclift
PHILADELPHIA - Celebration of life for Gary L. Barclift (Yogi) will be Friday, October 29, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7.
Gary passed away at his home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 21, 2021.
He was born on October 9, 1964 to Ephraim and Gloria Barclift. He was the youngest of ten children. He joined Acorn Stone Church at a early age. He attended Elizabeth City Public Schools and graduated from Northeastern High School in 1984. After completing high school he enlisted in the military. Gary later moved to Baltimore where he trained and worked as an auto mechanic. He enjoyed fixing cars and soon he became the neighborhood mechanic. Gary moved to Philadelphia to better his life. There he touched many lives with his kind and compassionate spirit.
Gary leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, Lindwood Barclift (Lori), Donald Barclift (Wealthy), Barbara Brown, Janice Martin (Milton), Phyllis Barclift, Deborah Billups (Jeffery), James Blount (Nellie) and Derbert Ray Barclift; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.