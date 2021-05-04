CWO2 Gary Robert Grahn, Sr., USN Ret., 72 of South Mills, NC died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1948 in Bridgeport, CT to Ross Albert Grahn of Stratford, CT and the late Kathryn Kranyak Grahn. He was the husband of Brenda Kay (Ellison) Grahn. He retired after serving in the Navy for twenty-two years. He served in Vietnam with the River Assult Division 111 along with tours on the USS Woolsey, USS Whipple, Guantanamo Bay, Greece and Diego Garcia. His final duty station was the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Decorations include: Multiple Navy Commendation Medals, Navy Achievement for Valor, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon among others. His illness was attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange. He was a systems administrator for CACI, a member of the William Clarence Jackson VFW Post #6060, The Fleet Reserve, and the American Legion Hut 223. In addition to his father and wife he is survived by three daughters, Tracy Grahn Zayasbazan (Jorge) of San Antonio, TX, Lorri Hutchings of Clearwater, FL, and Brandy Baugh (Jason) of Clayton, NC; three sons, Gary R. Grahn, Jr., (Bailie) of University Place, WA, Jason Grahn of Seattle, WA, and Joshua Harris (Anne) of Clayton, NC; two sisters, Rochelle Kibble, Colorado Springs, CO and Robin Rainville (Alan) of Fountain, CO; and eight grandchildren, Carmen Zayasbazan, Dylan Zayasbazan, Samantha Hutchings, Lucia Grahn, Betty Grahn, Thomas Grahn, Harper Baugh, and Hudson Baugh. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Orange Heart Medal Foundation, 13833 Owens Chapel Road, Springfield, TN 37172. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Grahn family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.