Gary W. Smith

Gary Wayne Smith, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home. He was born in Norfolk, VA on April 18, 1950 to the late Alton Smith and Constance Perry Smith. He graduated from Kempsville High School. The husband of Linda D. Smith, he enriched and filled her life for almost twenty-nine years. Gary was a loving husband and father before all else. His children, Mike, Mark, Rob and Dawn were a huge part of his life and he was so proud of the men and women they had become. He was honored and glad to be a part of their lives. Gary loved and spent considerable time with his many grandchildren, Lynda, Michael, Dylan, Annabelle, Logan, Cole Rhys, Victoria, and Cole (yes – two Coles in the family) and the girls were his favorites. In addition, there are two wonderful great-grandsons, Hudson and Skyler. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard, Clifford and Cindy. A great car enthusiast, Gary was a self-employed and self-taught auto painter and mechanic who worked primarily with auto restoration. He spent most of his time working on and fixing classic muscle cars from the 1950s to the 1970s. A perfectionist in all he did, his work on the cars was truly like art to him and to those who had the pleasure of seeing his work. His influence made a difference in all lives he touched. That influence also affected how they looked at life…for the better. He encroached all around him with his honest and giving nature. He had a great many friends and acquaintances who will surely miss his guidance in areas of cars and just friendship. Gary loved drag racing and was a Baptist by faith. Gary will be missed by all. He leaves a space that to Linda, will never be filled. She will miss him greatly as he was her love, her heart and her best friend. All of those that loved him will not forget him. No service is planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Smith family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
