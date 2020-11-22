George Canfield, Jr.

George Homer Canfield, Jr.
SEVIERVILLE , TN- George Homer Canfield Jr., 88 of Sevierville, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
George served his country for 27 years in the United Sates Air Force before retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. Following his career in the USAF he continued to serve his country in the Coast Guard Civil Service in Elizabeth City, NC for 15 years before retiring and moving to Sevierville, TN to enjoy his time with family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Canfield; and parents, George Sr. and Mary McPherson Canfield.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Canfield, and Deanna Canfield; son, George Canfield III and wife Michelle; grandson, Jonathan Taylor Canfield; sister, Jesse Canfield Rhodes; several nieces and nephews; and his family at Buie's Landing.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in honor of George to your local food ministry of your choice for the families in need this year. There will be a graveside service to be announced at a later date in Elizabeth City, NC.