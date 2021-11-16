George Donald Copeland, Sr.
TYNER - George Donald "Don" Copeland, Sr., 78, of 114 Jordan Loop Road, died Monday, November 15, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mr. Copeland was a lifelong resident of Chowan County, born on January 20, 1943, and was the son of the late Henry Fernando and Cora Mae Chappell Copeland.
Retired from Union Camp Corporation, (now International Paper) in Franklin, VA after 30 years, where he worked in the Roll Finishing Department, he attended Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church, had served in the NC National Guard, and was a member of both the Ryland Ruritan Club and the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of the American Legion.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Brenda Gail Bunch Copeland; their children, Tammy C. Cartwright (husband, Chris), Georgia Kaye Swaine (fiance, Dan Baker), and George D. "Donnie" Copeland, Jr. (wife, Carisa), and two brothers, Marshall Copeland and Wayne Copeland, all of Tyner.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Christopher and Will Cartwright, Blake Phillips (J.B.), Daisy and Emma Swaine, Anna and Abby Baker, and Trinity and Connor Copeland; two great-granddaughters, Avery and Isabella; and his devoted caregivers, Teresa Pickop and Ebony Wrighton.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church and will be conducted by Pastor Walter Byrum. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ryland Ruritan Club, in care of Steve Knight, Treasurer, 455-B Wingfield Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.