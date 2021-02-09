George Edward White

George Edward “Doc” White, age 77, of Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 30, 1944 to the late George Augusta White and Susan Elizabeth White, he was the husband of Margaret Bateman White. He was a member and former bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He retired from civil service where he was a firefighter. A retired surveyor assistant to Cuningham Surveyors, he was owner and operator of The White House Barber Shop. George loved fishing and hunting. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Denise Potter (Les) of Glen Rock, WY, Melanie Croley (Tom) of Suffolk, VA, and Dulcie Kisonis (John) of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, George Edward “Eddie” White, Jr. (Tara) of Point Harbor, NC and Blades White (Cori) San Tan, AZ; a brother, Donald Wayne White of Elizabeth City, NC; eighteen grandchildren, Joshua Potter, Caleb Potter, Elijah Potter, John (JJ) Kisonis, Roy Marriner, Isaac Potter, Levi Potter, Dustin Kisonis, Josiah Potter, Jack Croley, Tye Croley, Rebekah Potter, Genevieve Kisonis, Evan Croley, Case White, Logan White, Georgia White, and Dawsyn White; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Kyndal Ann White (granddaughter), Camden Blades White (grandson), and Elizabeth Ann Norton (sister). A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Bishop Anthony Trotman officiating. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the White family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.