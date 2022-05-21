George H. Canfield, Jr.

George Homer Canfield Jr.,88, of Sevierville, TN, was laid to rest beside his loving wife on Saturday, May 21, 2022 by his children. George passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.? George served his country for 27 years in the United States Air Force before retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. Following his career in the USAF, he continued to serve his country in Civil Service at the U. S. Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City. He retired after 15 years and moved to Tennessee to enjoy time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Canfield, and his parents, George H. Canfield, Sr. and Mary McPherson Canfield.? He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Canfield, and Deanna Canfield; son, George H. Canfield Ill and wife Michelle; grandson, Jonathan T. Canfield; sister, Jesse Canfield Rhodes; and several nieces and nephews. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Canfield family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
