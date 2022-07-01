George Harvey, 67 of Hertford, NC, departed from this life on Friday, June 24, 2022, at his residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Missionary Church, Hertford, NC. Interment will follow in the Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC. A viewing will take place at the church on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his loving memories loving wife, Annette Harvey of the home; four daughters, Renita Farrow (Lorenzo) of Memphis, TN, Sharla White of Charlotte, NC, Michelle Harris of Elizabeth City, NC and Lillie Simpson (George) of Hertford, NC; two sons, Michael Harvey and Melvin Privott both of Hertford, NC; two brothers, Fred Harvey (Ann) and Wadelle Harvey (Virginia) both of Hertford, NC; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
