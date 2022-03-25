George Leon Russell, 71, of 1068 Four Forks Road, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mr. Russell was born in Pasquotank County on July 17, 1950, and was the son of the late Clyde Leonas and Beatrice Benton Russell. Retired from Nutrien Ag following many years of being employed in the farming industry, he grew up in the fellowship of Woodland United Methodist Church. Surviving is his daughter, Amy M. Russell; his sister, Betty Carol Phelps (husband, Mickey) both of Hertford; two nephews, Aaron Phelps (wife, Brandee) of Hertford and Daniel Phelps (wife, Laura) of Orange Park, FL; and his longtime companion, Lenora Allen of Elizabeth City. Also surviving are Lenora's two children, her daughter, Rebecca "Dawn" Trueblood (husband, Mike) of Elizabeth City and their four children, sons, Anthony Besso, and Justin and Allen Mapes, and daughter, Savannah Roberts, along with their families; and her son, David Brickhouse (wife, Trisha) of Hertford, and their son, Dawson Brickhouse. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. C. Renee Edwards. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
