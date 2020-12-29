Celebration of life for George R. Jennings, 89 will be Wednesday December 30,2020 at Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford NC at 1:00 pm.Pastor Antonio Williams Eulogist He was the son of the Late Herber and Sally Jennings. He enriched by his late wife of 61 years Annie Welch. He was a member of the Mass choir of Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church. He served at American Legion post 223. One daughter Barbara A. Jennings of the home. Two grandchildren Corey Highsmith, Tiffany Swindell, two great grandchildren Dorian K. Highsmith, Alivia Swindell. Stallings Funeral Home of Elizabeth City is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.