Georgia Donnelly
GRANDY - Georgia Donnelly, 80, of Grandy, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2022, in her home after a prolonged illness, which she fought with tenacity and great strength of spirit.
In 1959 Georgia graduated from high school in Providence, RI, and entered the workforce. She was married in 1966 and soon after became a stay-at-home mom. Later, Georgia re-entered the workforce and was employed by Amica Insurance and Benny's Retail Store. In 2002, she retired and moved to North Carolina, where her spunky personality was contagious and she was beloved by all who knew her. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Georgia. She loved visiting with friends, watching the neighborhood children play on the street, watching the birds, and reading all about the Royal Family.
Georgia is the daughter of the late Rena and James Maguire and was also preceded in death by her son Christopher Donnelly. Georgia is survived by her daughter, Heather (Donnelly) Morrison and son-in-law Stephen; two grandchildren, Brittany (Morrison) Morgan and her husband Brendan, Stephen Morrison Jr.; and her closest friends Melody Singlar, Polly Mills, and Danny Geremia.
A celebration of life will be held on January 15, 2022, at the Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, North Carolina, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgia's memory to the Albemarle Commission Home Delivery with "Currituck" in the memo line, 512 S. Church Street Hertford, NC 27944, would be greatly appreciated.
Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.