Georgianna W. Krauss

Georgianna Wood Krauss, age 87, of Salisbury, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City) died on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at her home where she was in terrific hands with her daughter, Teena, her son-in-law, John, and her daughter, Helen, providing her with love and great care. Born in Salem, NJ on July 2, 1934 to the late Alfred Wood and Helen Wood, she was the widow of Karl W. Krauss, Sr. who preceded her in death in February 2021. Georgianna was a registered nurse who worked in the local medical community for 35 years. She donated a large part of her free time in the evenings to run the Tuberculosis (TB) program to help migrant workers get medication and treatments needed for TB. She was awarded the Outstanding Nurses award from the state of North Carolina for her work with the migrant TB Clinic. Her husband also volunteered to drive the van to provide transportation for the migrants to and from the migrant camp to the clinic to get their treatments and medication for TB. Georgianna also volunteered to work for several local food banks. ??She is survived by her children, Teena and husband John, Judy, Helen, Kerry, Robert and wife Tammie, and Karl Jr. “KW”; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, PO Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Krauss family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
