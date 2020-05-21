Gerald Davis

Gerald Martine Davis
GRANDY - Gerald Martine Davis, age 84, of Augusta Drive, Grandy, NC died peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Thomasville, NC on June 27, 1935 to the late Urban Ezra Davis and Frances Elizabeth Jordan Davis. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army. He became a civil engineer and worked at the Naval Weapons Station. He was a Mason, enjoyed playing golf and cards with his friends, and was an artist and craftsman.
Gerry is survived by his love, Emily Tolentino; two daughters whom he loved dearly, Barbara Silk and Alisa Bowman (Danny) all of Yorktown, VA; a grandchild, Brandon Silk; and other loving family members, Ricky Tolentino, Erwin Tolentino (Jamie), Ghazelle Lee (Travis) and children. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandy Davis; two brothers and a sister.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Flowers or a contribution to a charity of your choice in his name are welcome. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Davis family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.