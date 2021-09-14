Gerald W. Chory

Mrs. Gerald Corrin Willis Chory, age 87, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Dare County, NC on December 3, 1933 to the late Josephus Willis and Lora O’Neal Willis, she was the widow of Roy Chory. Mrs. Chory worked as a head cashier at Big Star Grocery Store until her retirement. She was a member of the Eastern Star Elizabeth City Chapter #44. She is survived by a niece, Tammy Willis and nephews, Josephus Willis, Jr. and wife Carol, and G. H. Carlin; great-nephews, Mike Russell and wife Renee and Richie Russell and wife Kim; and a great-niece, Lora Carlin and all of their families. She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jeannette, and two brothers, Josephus Willis, Jr. and Alonzo Willis. A private burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Chory. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
