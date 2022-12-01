...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - Geraldine Combs, 58, of Elizabeth City NC, passed away Thursday November 24,2022 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. She was born May 17, 1964 to the late David and Alice Combs.
Geraldine leaved to cherish her memories three daughters Allyson Skinner, Shaniya Hick, and Madison Adams, one son Melvin Skinner Jr, one grandson Aden Colon. She enjoyed playing games on her phone and reading the Bible.
Celebration of life will be Saturday December 3,2022 at 2:00 pm at Word of Life Bible School and Church Chapnoke rd Hertford NC. Visitation will be at Freedom Church EC from 5 to 7pm
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.