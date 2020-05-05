Geraldine Onley

Geraldine McCoy Onley
ELIZABETH CITY - Geraldine McCoy Onley, age 88, of 2702 Dan and Mary Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. Born on December 18, 1931 in South Mills, NC, she was the daughter of the late John James "Jimmy" McCoy and Adeline Taylor McCoy, and was the wife of Albert Onley. She was a member of McBride United Methodist Church and worked as a telephone operator before retiring.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Jo Anne Parrish (Virgil) of Camden, NC and Sheila Winslow of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Lloyd McCoy; four grandchildren, Lee Parrish (Kendra), Alden Parrish, Lauren Winslow, and Blake Winslow; and three great grandchildren, Keegan Parrish, Cayden Parrish, and Zane Parrish.
No service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McBride United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 311, South Mills, NC 27976 or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Onley family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.