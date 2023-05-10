Geraldine Opal Owen Lytle April 29, 2023 - It is with great sorrow that the family of Gerri Lytle announces her passing, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the age of 77. Gerri was well known and respected by members of the Crawford Fire Department, where she has volunteered for over 20 years, both her time and cooking, to the Fire Department Volunteers and Bingo members. There were few Saturdays that she would miss Bingo at the Fire Department, and often a joke within the family that nobody had better have any emergencies on a Saturday because 'Mom' would likely not be there because Mom did not miss much, in place of Bingo. So, we were not surprised that the day of our Mother's passing would appropriately fall on her known day of 'Reverence' - Saturday's Bingo at Crawford's Fire Department. Gerri also volunteered her time for Currituck Ruritan's, where she prepared their monthly dinners and the Annual Christmas Dinner, which she looked forward to and prepared for weeks in advance. Gerri enjoyed cooking and giving to others, especially when it came to volunteering with the Ruritan’s and being of service to the community, which was always appreciated by those on the receiving end. Gerri was born in Baker City, Oregon, to the late Leon Levilo Owen and Charlotte Anne Millman. She came to the East Coast in 1980 and has called North Carolina home ever since. Gerri was the widow of Robert "Shag" Lytle, who she recently lost on September 24, 2022, after 34 years of marriage. Left to hold, cherish, and share her memories are her two daughters, Liz Wilaby (James) of Grandy, NC, and Eileen Alewine (Allen) of Virginia Beach, VA; two stepsons, Robert 'Boogie' Lytle Jr. (Nina) of Moyock, NC and Richard Lytle (Merita) of Kitty Hawk, NC; Grandchildren, Stephanie Chappell, Nicholas Chappell, Cassie Chappell, Nicole Specht, Tyler Stonecypher, Virgil Stonecypher, Josh Alewine, Lisa McKee, Katie Corwin, Faith Lytle, and RT Zendeli; and 13 Great-Grandchildren; Siblings, Gary Owen (Shirley) of Baker City, OR; Janice Whitmore (Lance, deceased) of Milton-Freewater, OR; Evelyn 'Evie' Johnson (Jerry) of Duvall, WA; Avin Bauer (Richard) of Hermiston, OR; Bruce Millman of Pendleton, OR; Steve Millman (Sarah) of Pendleton, OR; and Paul Owen (Alice) of Asheville, NC. Best Friend, Patty Stout of Moyock, NC. Patty, your friendship, faithfulness, and loyalty to our Mom, especially during these past six months, can never be repaid, but please know that it has not gone unnoticed nor unappreciated. You are the CHOSEN family God places in our paths, so thank you for walking the path with Mom! Predeceasing and awaiting her arrival, were her true love, Shag Lytle; Grandson John Robert Lytle (McCullen); Father, Leon Levilo Owen; Mother, Charlotte Anne Millman; Brother, Eldon Owen; and Brother-in-Law, Lance Whitmore. We will miss you dearly but take heart knowing that you and Pops have been reunited and are together again - and your 'broken heart' is now mended. May you find the peace we often seek while here on Earth! We love you now, and we always will! You gave more than you had been given - Thank you! A memorial celebrating Gerri's life is scheduled for June 10, 2023, at Crawford Fire Department, in Sligo, NC, at 1:00 P.M. Donations may be made to Crawford Fire Department, in her memory.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.