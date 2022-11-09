Geraldine Respass Reid, age 78, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Novant/New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born in Elizabeth City, NC on May 29, 1944 to the late Sergeant Leander A. Respass and Mrs. Beulah Lamb Respass. Geraldine attended P. W. Moore High School (Class of 1963) and Elizabeth City State University (Class of 1967) where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Following graduation. she met and later married the love of her life, the late Thomas E. “Bink” Reid, III. To this union, one daughter was born, Dr. Angelia Reid-Griffin. Mrs. Reid was a well-known educator. She retired from the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public School System with almost forty-two years of service. Also, during her career, she was an active member and officer with the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE). She was always a passionate educator and a strong advocate for her students. Geraldine was a member of Holy Trinity Community Church and a former member of the choir. She was a proud member of The Elizabeth City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Other organizations include the Community Relations Committee of Elizabeth City; former Commissioner of the Elizabeth City Housing Authority (former Chairperson); first Vice-President of the Pasquotank County Democratic Party and her volunteered service with the Elizabeth City Food Bank. Along with her loving daughter, Dr. Angelia-Reid Griffin (Stacey) of Wilmington, NC and two grandsons, Stacey Griffin, Jr. and Andrew Griffin, she leaves to cherish her memories four sisters; Carol R. Baker (Leotis) and Joyce R. Nowell of Elizabeth City, NC, Oresa “Raye” Jernigan of Forney, TX, and one brother, Willie Respass (Frances) of Elizabeth City, NC; several special nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Alton “Lil Dunk” Respass and three sisters, Jean R. Mouring, Elma Wilkins, and Myrtle “Faye” Respass-Oliver. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Pastor Frederick Z. Godfrey presiding, Bishop Mack Freshwater giving the eulogy, and Pastor Antonio Williams providing words of comfort. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Reid family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. ? Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Reid’s name to the ECPPS Education Foundation, ?P. O. Box 2453, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.