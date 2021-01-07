Deaconess Geraldine Walker Tolson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 12 noon in the Beach Rivers Funeral Home Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina (services will be live-streamed). A public walk-through viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Mask are required for all services. Deaconess Tolson leaves to cherish her memories: Two Sons: Johnnie Ray Tolson, Jr. (Charisse) of Manassas, Virginia and Bobby L. Tolson (Denice) of Bowie, Maryland. Two Daughters: Rita T. Cooper (Ronald) of Bowie, Maryland and Jaundice (Nisey) Lawrence (Milton) of Hertford, North Carolina. One Sister: Velma B. Welch (Wiley Sr.) of Creswell, North Carolina. Five Grandchildren: Belinda, Jamal, Taylor, Courtney and Amore and one Great Grand Son – Carson. One Sister-in-Law: Mildred Walker of Creswell, North Carolina; a Special Friend: William (Mr. B) Bailey and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com BeachRivers is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Tolson family.