Gerda Christine Eichler, age 81, of Overland Park, KS and previously of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Morningside Place. Born in Bamberg, Germany on May 17, 1940, to the late Friedrich Georg Neidlin and Maria Bayer Neidlin, she was the widow of Thomas F. Eichler. Mrs. Eichler was a nurse until her retirment. She enjoyed needlework, especially embroidery, and was a member of Good Shepherd Luthern Church. She is survived by a daughter, Helga Brown and husband, Julian of Olathe, Kansas; a son, Thomas F. Eichler, Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia; and two grandchildren, Hans Brown and Juliette Brown both of Kansas. A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Memorial donations may be made to your local SPCA. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Eichler family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .
