Gertrude Liverman

Gertrude Mardilia Liverman
ELIZABETH CITY - A Christian soul with a heart of gold who held love of the Lord and family above all else, Gertrude Mardilia Liverman, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, after living with Alzheimer's
disease for nearly 20 years; she was 95 years old.
Ma Gert, as she was affectionately referred to by her children, was born October 16, 1924, to Alfred and Bessie Pailin. She had four brothers and five sisters. Ma Gert married William Joshua Liverman and together God blessed them with 8 children: Mary Elizabeth Liverman of Greensboro, North Carolina, Bertha Mae White of Suffolk, Virginia, William Earl Liverman and Lake Berdis Liverman of Southfield, Michigan, Arlenzard Liverman of Ellicott City, Maryland, John Lee Liverman of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Joshua Leon Liverman of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Dora Lovie Victoria Som-Pimpong of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Early on, Ma Gert dedicated her life to two guiding principles: following the Word of the Lord, and working tirelessly with all her might to give her children the moral and ethical grounding to go on and lead honest, productive lives. She truly believed that love of and appreciation of family was the most precious quality of her existence.
Over the years, Ma Gert counseled so many others about the power of the Word of God. She especially took great pride in providing outreach, love and compassion to those experiencing difficult times. She was so special at lifting the spirits of those who needed a warm smile or a reassuring nod. As Ma Gert would frequently say to those she ministered to, "it's going to be alright". She served God diligently in nursing home ministry, taught Bible study, was a prayer warrior, missionary, and church mother.
In addition to her children, Ma Gert is survived by two sisters, three daughters in law and two sons in law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand, great and great great grandchildren.
Ma Gert will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 16, at 1pm.
Hargett Funeral Services on 905 E Market Street, in Greensboro, NC, is entrusted with funeral arrangements.