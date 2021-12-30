Gertrude Sivels

Gertrude Gwendolyn Alexander Sivels
ELIZABETH CITY - Gertrude Gwendolyn Alexander Sivels, 71 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, NC.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Pastor and her loving brother, Anthony Alexander delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Professional Services entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.