Gladys Barclift

Gladys Lewis Barclift
ELIZABETH CITY - Gladys Lewis Barclift, 89, Departed this life at her home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Celebration of life for Gladys Lewis Barclift will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Old Oak Grove Cemetery at 2 pm. Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5-7 pm.
Gladys was born to the late Isaac K. and Bessie P. Lewis On July 19, 1930. Gladys was a true "wearer of many hats," The hat she wore best was that of a "Loving Mom" for her two sons: Clarence E. Lewis and Stanford L. Lewis. She loved her grandkids: Stefanie Lewis, Anjelica Lewis, Rev. Michael E. Lewis, Rev. Dr. Michelle Lewis and Dr. Kesha D. Lewis.
Gladys met and later married the late Adolph T. Barclift who departed this life in 1988. She was also preceded in death by: sister Rosa Lee Skinner of Philadelphia, PA and three brothers: Isaac K. Lewis Jr. of Chicago, IL, John A. Lewis of Elizabeth City, NC and Oris A. Lewis of Dover, DE.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters: Margaret Riddick of Elizabeth City, NC, and Bessie Lewis of Plymouth, NC and a far-reaching extended family of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews and a loyal and dear cousin Roderick Williams.
