Gladys Bright

WAKE FOREST - Gladys Mae Lamb Bright (aka Teenie), age 88, of Wake Forest, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC) died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, NC. Born in Perquimans County, NC on May 1, 1934 to the late John Lamb, Sr. and Gladys Landing Lamb, she was the widow of Calvin Edmond Bright, Sr.
Mother of 4, Teenie was a full-time homemaker & the bookkeeper for the family business. Never one to sit around, she was always cooking, canning, cleaning, or gardening. She was also active in Parkville church - assisting with projects & visiting/helping members who were sick or had other needs. She retired from her bookkeeping duties after the business was turned over to their son. She loved all animals but especially loved cats. They became her babies in her later years.
She is survived by three daughters, Constance Jean B. Albertson of Elizabeth City, NC, Robin B. Francis of Parkville, NC, and Cynthia A. Bright of Wake Forest, NC; a daughter-in-law, Linda Bright of Camden, NC; four grandchildren, Jennifer Swartz (Chip), Brent Wiseman (Carla Scheg), and Calvin Bright, III; and five great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Abby, Ashley, Will, and Joe. She was preceded in death by a son, Calvin E. Bright, Jr.; a granddaughter, Laura Sarisky; and nine brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. A visitation will be held just prior to the service on Monday, September 26, 2022 starting at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Teenie would appreciate memorial donations be made to a Veteran's Charity of your choice.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Bright family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
