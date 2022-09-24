Gladys Bright

WAKE FOREST - Gladys Mae Lamb Bright (aka Teenie), age 88, of Wake Forest, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC) died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, NC. Born in Perquimans County, NC on May 1, 1934 to the late John Lamb, Sr. and Gladys Landing Lamb, she was the widow of Calvin Edmond Bright, Sr.

