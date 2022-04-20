Gladys Sanderlin Harris

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation. Locally, some rural areas may briefly drop to 31 to
32 degrees around sunrise.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Accepted her invitation to heaven on Friday, April 15, 2022. Born to Celius and Nellie Sanderlin of Shawboro, North Carolina on September 17, 1936. Gladys grew up as a country girl working on her family’s farm. She graduated from Moyock High School in 1954, where she played girls basketball and was voted “most athletic”. Employed for many years with C & P Telephone Company (now Verizon) retiring in 1991. An avid bowler who loved participating with her teammates in US Bowling Congress national tournaments throughout the United States. She also was dedicated to the sisterhood of many friends in the Order of Eastern Star Pocahontas 103, Williamsburg, Virginia. Gladys will be remembered by all as a sweet spirit, devoted to her family and friends; a wonderful loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children Deborah Watts of Newport News, Cecil Edwards Jr. of Newport News, Robert Edwards (Catherine) of Yorktown, and Melisa Graef (Ron) of Newport News; grandchildren Alanna Watts, Jessica Kravitz (John), Danielle Edwards, Cailin Watts (Bruce), and Zachary Edwards; five great-grandchildren Melody, Mia, Meadow, Stella, and Tucker. Three siblings of Moyock NC; Florence Scaff (Marvin), Willie Sanderlin, and Allen Sanderlin (Ann). She is preceded in death by her devoted loving husband, Robert C. Harris, and three siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12 noon, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 12893 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23608. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Order of Eastern Star Pocahontas 103 Williamsburg Virginia or the American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.altmeyerfh.com to leave condolences.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.